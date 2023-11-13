Holistic Financial Partners Sells 398 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Holistic Financial Partners cut its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 28.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Home Depot were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $303.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.00.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $288.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,187,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,773. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.49. The company has a market cap of $288.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

