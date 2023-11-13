Holistic Financial Partners Sells 5,346 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in CSX were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its position in CSX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 58,100,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,799,965,000 after purchasing an additional 470,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after buying an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,236,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,172,727,000 after buying an additional 690,267 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CSX by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,317,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $691,389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940,824 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSX. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $30.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,011,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,081,513. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.53 and its 200-day moving average is $31.58. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.20.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CSX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.40%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

