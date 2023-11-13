Holistic Financial Partners Sells 649 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 31.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Eaton were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $39,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total transaction of $1,143,895.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,440.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total value of $423,664.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,684,459.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas B. Okray sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.09, for a total value of $1,143,895.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,367 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,440.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Eaton from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Eaton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eaton from $228.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.23.

Eaton Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $220.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,747. The stock has a market cap of $88.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.07. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $150.86 and a 52 week high of $240.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.13. Eaton had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.05%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

