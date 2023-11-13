Holistic Financial Partners Sells 824 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Holistic Financial Partners lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,482 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 37,667 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 53,841 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,079,319 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $159,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.43. 2,942,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,957,404. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The stock has a market cap of $212.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.17.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSCO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $338,064.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,524,542.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,352 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

