Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.79. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.88. Holly Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $15.51 and a 12-month high of $23.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 167,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $761,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 942,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 77,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,322,137 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,769,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

