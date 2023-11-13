Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Purchased by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merlin Capital LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 116,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,081,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.6 %

HON stock opened at $186.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.88 and a 12-month high of $220.96. The stock has a market cap of $123.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.78 and its 200 day moving average is $192.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

