Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Cut by Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,568 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $185.97. The company had a trading volume of 297,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,340. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.78 and a 200-day moving average of $192.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.75.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

