Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,496 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank owned approximately 0.15% of Horizon Bancorp worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Horizon Bancorp by 419.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBNC opened at $9.93 on Monday. Horizon Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.69 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $438.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47.

Horizon Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.65%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Horizon Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers saving, money market, and time deposits, as well as non-interest and interest bearing demand deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

