Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. cut its stake in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,034,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257,646 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Equitable Trust Co. owned approximately 6.02% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF worth $62,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 393,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 283,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 272,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,419,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,449,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 31.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 231,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after purchasing an additional 55,602 shares during the last quarter.

Get Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF alerts:

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

Shares of INFL stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $29.94. 22,191 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,760. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.92. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 12-month low of $28.54 and a 12-month high of $33.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.73.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Profile

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.