Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, November 15th

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Free Report) shares are set to reverse split on Wednesday, November 15th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Thursday, October 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th.
Hycroft Mining Trading Down 18.1 %
Shares of HYMC stock opened at $0.18 on Monday. Hycroft Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 13.32, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20.
Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
About Hycroft Mining
Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada.
