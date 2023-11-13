Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

H has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.77.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on H

Hydro One Stock Down 0.1 %

Hydro One Announces Dividend

H opened at C$37.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.49, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$32.79 and a twelve month high of C$40.68. The firm has a market cap of C$22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.19%.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.