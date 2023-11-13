Hydro One (TSE:H) Price Target Raised to C$37.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
H has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Laurentian set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hydro One presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$37.77.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on H
Hydro One Stock Down 0.1 %
Hydro One Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.19%.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates high-voltage transmission lines and primary low-voltage distribution network.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hydro One
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.