Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Short Interest Update

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Hydromer Stock Up 32.2 %
Shares of HYDI stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Hydromer has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.79.
About Hydromer
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hydromer
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- Lyft, Grab or Uber? Which stock should you ride with?
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Roblox proves that tricks aren’t just for kids
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Does Logitech earnings signal the end of tech normalization?
Receive News & Ratings for Hydromer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydromer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.