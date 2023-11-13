Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI) Short Interest Update

Hydromer, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the October 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hydromer Stock Up 32.2 %

Shares of HYDI stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Hydromer has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.79.

About Hydromer

Hydromer, Inc invents, develops, patents, licenses, manufactures, and sells hydrophilic polymer-based products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Polymer Research and Medical Products. It offers medical coatings and services; medical hydrogel; cosmetic intermediaries; and anti-fog/anti-frost condensation control coating products.

