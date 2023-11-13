iA Financial (TSE:IAG) PT Raised to C$101.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$101.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$72.14.

Shares of IAG opened at C$85.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 5.63. iA Financial has a twelve month low of C$70.74 and a twelve month high of C$93.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$86.93. The firm has a market cap of C$8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.92%.

In other news, insider iA Financial Corporation Inc. bought 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$84.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,356,959.06. Also, Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.03, for a total transaction of C$85,025.00. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

