ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 168 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Souders Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $672,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 4.2% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 32,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 24.0% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 35,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.73.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $196.30. The stock had a trading volume of 536,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,964. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.18 and its 200 day moving average is $235.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 13.62%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

