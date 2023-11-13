ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.1% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,226 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of DGX traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.64. The company had a trading volume of 217,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,546. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.92. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DGX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DGX

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.