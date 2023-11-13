ICW Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 315 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on JKHY shares. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $200.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.54.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $149.19. The company had a trading volume of 86,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,096. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $192.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.