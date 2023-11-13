ICW Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its position in Southern by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 196,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,818,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern by 1.7% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 60,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Southern by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,016,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,671,000 after purchasing an additional 169,391 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Southern by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 46,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 937,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,880,000 after buying an additional 54,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total value of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $99,904.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,490 shares of company stock worth $1,110,555 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Performance

Southern Dividend Announcement

Southern stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.69. 1,352,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,162,249. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.55. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 101.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Southern in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Southern

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.