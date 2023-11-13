ICW Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores makes up approximately 1.2% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 926,324 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,961,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 357.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,538,000 after acquiring an additional 337,249 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 152.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,153,000 after acquiring an additional 232,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1,033.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 174,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after purchasing an additional 159,139 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $277.38. 31,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,000. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.51. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $202.13 and a 12-month high of $284.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 12th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $1.16. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.93%.

About Casey’s General Stores

(Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

