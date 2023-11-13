ICW Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 87,079.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 169,300,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,931,795,000 after buying an additional 169,106,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Republic Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,800,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,358,621,000 after acquiring an additional 168,696 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Republic Services by 10.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,078,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,092,325,000 after purchasing an additional 738,378 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,180,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $835,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,472,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $603,465,000 after purchasing an additional 46,736 shares during the period. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSG. UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Republic Services Price Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $158.15. The stock had a trading volume of 195,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,716. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.26. The company has a market cap of $49.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $158.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

