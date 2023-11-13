ICW Investment Advisors LLC Buys 335 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNI. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 318.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.4% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNI shares. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.22.

Canadian National Railway Stock Up 0.2 %

CNI traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $111.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,176. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.28.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.5734 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.41%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

