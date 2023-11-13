ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,583,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,902,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 24.7% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 114,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded down $0.89 on Monday, reaching $54.25. 2,841,022 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,980,158. The stock has a market cap of $111.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $88.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

