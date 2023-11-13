ICW Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,476,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $497,089,000 after buying an additional 36,774 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE GPC traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $136.07. 141,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,332. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.11. The stock has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.