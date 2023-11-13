ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 115,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 6,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 68,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,605,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $2.13 on Monday, reaching $121.51. 2,093,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $122.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

