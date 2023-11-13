ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,747 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 127,655.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,160,371 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,100,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,149,287 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,316,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after buying an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 9,401.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $56,100,000 after buying an additional 4,475,182 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,322,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,235,191,000 after buying an additional 3,443,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $72.49. 2,769,870 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,946,537. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $68.84 and a 12 month high of $92.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.55. The company has a market capitalization of $96.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.94.

Insider Activity

In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.



