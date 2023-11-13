ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Hershey comprises approximately 1.3% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Hershey by 7.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its holdings in Hershey by 0.4% during the first quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total transaction of $321,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock worth $953,275. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $245.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Argus decreased their price target on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.71.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of HSY stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $194.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 647,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,057. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $183.74 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The company has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.09.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.13. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

