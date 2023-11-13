ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.60 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams accounts for approximately 1.4% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 296.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $2.02 on Monday, reaching $253.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,039. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $205.43 and a twelve month high of $283.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $253.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $64.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.08.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $237.60 per share, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

