ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $920,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 127.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.73.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.17. 883,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,653. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.51 and its 200-day moving average is $94.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.05. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.97%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

