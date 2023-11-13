ICW Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,757 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3,222.2% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 299 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,970,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,329,172. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.96. The stock has a market cap of $118.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

