ICW Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,071 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 1.7% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 30,077.5% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 29,554.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total transaction of $3,943,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HD stock traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $288.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,265,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,474. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $347.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.49.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Home Depot from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $321.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

