ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 128 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,535 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Accenture by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 5,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE ACN traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $316.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,241,421. The business’s 50 day moving average is $310.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $306.56. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $330.43. The firm has a market cap of $198.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $15.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.22.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

