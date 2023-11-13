ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 141 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the quarter. ResMed accounts for about 1.3% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $2,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 13.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in ResMed by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in ResMed by 7.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the first quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RMD stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,615. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.52. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $243.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised ResMed from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $169.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of ResMed from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ResMed from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.33.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,347,711.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total value of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $271,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 250,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,347,711.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,575 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,417. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

