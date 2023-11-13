ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.3% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 58.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.22.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $166.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,657,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,659. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $167.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.09 and a 200-day moving average of $157.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total value of $159,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,913,232.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares in the company, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.50, for a total transaction of $159,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,913,232.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,066,701. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.