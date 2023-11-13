ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 856 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Unilever by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,469,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,925,000 after purchasing an additional 741,815 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,363,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,545,000 after acquiring an additional 331,498 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Unilever by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,441,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,236,000 after acquiring an additional 494,549 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,250,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,253,000 after purchasing an additional 797,094 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Unilever by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,305,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,365,000 after buying an additional 84,827 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.38. 555,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,963,300. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.01. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $46.16 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

