Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Imperial Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100,000 shares, an increase of 134.0% from the October 15th total of 897,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 997,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 27.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Imperial Petroleum Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IMPP opened at $1.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 million, a PE ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.45. Imperial Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.68.
Imperial Petroleum (NASDAQ:IMPP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $59.04 million during the quarter. Imperial Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.38% and a net margin of 40.90%.
About Imperial Petroleum
Imperial Petroleum Inc provides international seaborne transportation services to oil producers, refineries, and commodities traders. It carries refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals, crude oils, iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks, such as bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers.
