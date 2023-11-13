Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Shares Gap Up to $53.27

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $53.27, but opened at $56.00. Inari Medical shares last traded at $57.00, with a volume of 98,995 shares traded.

NARI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Inari Medical from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inari Medical in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Inari Medical Stock Up 5.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -944.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.67.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $126.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. Inari Medical’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 36,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $2,424,650.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,410,976.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tu sold 24,926 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,647,857.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 347,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,006,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Hykes sold 36,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $2,424,650.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,410,976.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,602 shares of company stock valued at $7,976,343. 13.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Inari Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Inari Medical by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Inari Medical by 42.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

