Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Lowered to C$29.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday.

TSE:ISV opened at C$20.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.02 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$354 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. Information Services has a 52 week low of C$19.22 and a 52 week high of C$26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

