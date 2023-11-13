Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) Given New $136.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INGR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ingredion from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

INGR stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $102.29. 34,456 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,828. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ingredion has a 1-year low of $89.54 and a 1-year high of $113.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.01.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ingredion will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David Eric Seip acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.50 per share, for a total transaction of $295,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,447.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,030,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,057,000 after purchasing an additional 46,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,790,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,608,000 after buying an additional 107,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ingredion by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,418,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,617,000 after buying an additional 26,437 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,463,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,012,000 after buying an additional 35,323 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,183,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,361,000 after acquiring an additional 73,134 shares in the last quarter. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

