Insider Buying: 8VI Holdings Limited (ASX:8VI) Insider Buys 6,242,961 Shares of Stock

8VI Holdings Limited (ASX:8VI – Get Free Report) insider Clive (Che Koon) Tan purchased 6,242,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$624,296.10 ($405,387.08).

8VI Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.47.

Get 8VI alerts:

About 8VI

(Get Free Report)

Read More

8VI Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a financial education technology company under the VI brand name in Singapore and internationally. It offers GoodWhale, a stock analysis tool that promotes financial literacy in a fun and simple way, while empowering people to understand and invest in stocks.

Receive News & Ratings for 8VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.