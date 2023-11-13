Insider Buying: 8VI Holdings Limited (ASX:8VI) Insider Buys 6,242,961 Shares of Stock

8VI Holdings Limited (ASX:8VI – Get Free Report) insider Clive (Che Koon) Tan purchased 6,242,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.10 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$624,296.10 ($405,387.08).
8VI Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.47.
About 8VI
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 8VI
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft hits record highs as market impact strengthens
Receive News & Ratings for 8VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.