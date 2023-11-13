Insider Buying: Afentra plc (LON:AET) Insider Acquires £45,000 in Stock

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Wilson purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($55,548.70).
Afentra Stock Performance
LON:AET opened at GBX 30 ($0.37) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.02 million, a PE ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 0.04. Afentra plc has a twelve month low of GBX 18.85 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.28 ($0.40). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.82.
Afentra Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Afentra
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Afentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.