Insider Buying: Afentra plc (LON:AET) Insider Acquires £45,000 in Stock

Afentra plc (LON:AET – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Wilson purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £45,000 ($55,548.70).

LON:AET opened at GBX 30 ($0.37) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 28.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.02 million, a PE ratio of -750.00 and a beta of 0.04. Afentra plc has a twelve month low of GBX 18.85 ($0.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 32.28 ($0.40). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 25.82.

Afentra plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an upstream oil and gas company primarily in Africa. The company is involved in the appraisal, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It holds 34% interest in an exploration project covering approximately 22,840 square kilometers located in Somaliland.

