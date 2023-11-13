Insider Buying: BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Purchases 39,213 Shares of Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 39,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.36 per share, for a total transaction of 523,885.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,669,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately 169,269,556.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust alerts:

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 135,314 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 13.71 per share, for a total transaction of 1,855,154.94.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 221,000 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.78 per share, for a total transaction of 3,045,380.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 130,631 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.75 per share, for a total transaction of 1,796,176.25.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 57,124 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.15 per share, for a total transaction of 751,180.60.

On Monday, October 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 91,473 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.03 per share, for a total transaction of 1,191,893.19.

On Thursday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 201,054 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 13.27 per share, for a total transaction of 2,667,986.58.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,660 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of 13.50 per share, for a total transaction of 359,910.00.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BMEZ traded up 0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 13.51. 66,223 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,997. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is 15.40. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 12.93 and a 12 month high of 17.05.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0927 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 677.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.