Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Buys 39 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 39 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 393 ($4.85) per share, with a total value of £153.27 ($189.20).
Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 34 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($182.15).
- On Monday, September 11th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 35 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 432 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($186.64).
easyJet Price Performance
LON:EZJ traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.14) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 405.50 ($5.01). 4,326,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,420. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 320.50 ($3.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 582.71 ($7.19). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 409.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 451.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59. The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,568.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on easyJet
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than easyJet
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.