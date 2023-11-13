Insider Buying: easyJet plc (LON:EZJ) Insider Buys 39 Shares of Stock

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) insider Kenton Jarvis purchased 39 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 393 ($4.85) per share, with a total value of £153.27 ($189.20).

Kenton Jarvis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 34 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £147.56 ($182.15).

On Monday, September 11th, Kenton Jarvis purchased 35 shares of easyJet stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 432 ($5.33) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($186.64).

LON:EZJ traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.14) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 405.50 ($5.01). 4,326,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,407,420. easyJet plc has a 52-week low of GBX 320.50 ($3.96) and a 52-week high of GBX 582.71 ($7.19). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 409.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 451.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.59. The company has a market cap of £3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,568.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.52.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on easyJet from GBX 570 ($7.04) to GBX 540 ($6.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 551.25 ($6.80).

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

