Insider Buying: Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Major Shareholder Acquires 55,738 Shares of Stock

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 55,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.44 per share, for a total transaction of $526,166.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,208,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,845,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 630 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,877.90.

On Monday, November 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,178 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, with a total value of $363,610.90.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 700 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $6,160.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 17,958 shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.56 per share, with a total value of $153,720.48.

VTN traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.44. 15,415 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,711. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.74. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 19.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 396,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 65,904 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 19.5% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 104,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

