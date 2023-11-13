Insider Buying: Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Acquires 8 Shares of Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill acquired 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,924 ($23.75) per share, with a total value of £153.92 ($190.00).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 10th, Gavin Hill acquired 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,082 ($25.70) per share, with a total value of £145.74 ($179.90).

Oxford Instruments Price Performance

Shares of Oxford Instruments stock traded down GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,926.50 ($23.78). 701,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,496. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,026.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,380.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,938.47, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.89. Oxford Instruments plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,634 ($20.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,884.80 ($35.61).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on OXIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($38.27) to GBX 3,000 ($37.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.32) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,414 ($29.80).

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

