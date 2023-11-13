Insider Buying: Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Buys 13,000 Shares of Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.53 per share, for a total transaction of $214,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,770. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,747. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.86. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is currently -4.26%.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 40.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth $61,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 46.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 76.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 36.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.