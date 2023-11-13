Insider Buying: PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Director Acquires 41,000 Shares of Stock

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) Director Gian Fulgoni purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $300,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,803.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PetMed Express Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of PetMed Express stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.49. 247,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,845. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $22.64.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.13 million. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,994,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 1,323.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 176,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 164,448 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 972,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,098,000 after purchasing an additional 156,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 411,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 144,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in PetMed Express by 1,287.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 143,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 133,022 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PETS shares. TheStreet lowered PetMed Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PetMed Express from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PetMed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Further Reading

