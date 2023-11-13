Insider Buying: PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) Director Acquires 41,000 Shares of Stock

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) Director Gian Fulgoni purchased 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.34 per share, with a total value of $300,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $803,803.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
PetMed Express Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of PetMed Express stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.49. 247,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,845. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 0.70. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $22.64.
PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.13 million. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently commented on PETS shares. TheStreet lowered PetMed Express from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PetMed Express from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Analysis on PETS
PetMed Express Company Profile
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than PetMed Express
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Catch the dip on Sociedad Quimica before earnings?
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Can new GPT store spur generative AI monetization?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Energy looks to dominate markets with 3 oil and gas stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.