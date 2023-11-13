Insider Buying: Wotso Property (ASX:WOT) Insider Buys 25,000 Shares of Stock

Wotso Property (ASX:WOT – Get Free Report) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.16 ($0.75) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,000.00 ($18,831.17).

Wotso Property Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.24, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Wotso Property Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 2.59%. Wotso Property’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Wotso Property Company Profile

Wotso Property is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Wotso Property is based in Australia.

