Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.76. 91,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,063. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $167.89.
F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of F5 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
