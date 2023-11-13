Insider Selling: F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,749.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $159.76. 91,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,063. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.31. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.05 and a 52-week high of $167.89.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.44 million. F5 had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of F5 from $162.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of F5 from $193.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F5 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

Institutional Trading of F5

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,738 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of F5 by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,135 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.