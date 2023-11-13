Insider Selling: Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 5,000 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $77,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 84,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Knowles stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.37. The stock had a trading volume of 79,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,261. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $12.78 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 16.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,435 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Knowles by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,587 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,592 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 17,641 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 258,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Knowles by 13.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

KN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Knowles from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

