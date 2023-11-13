Insider Selling: Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) Director John B. Hansen sold 1,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total value of $37,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,010. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:MLI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.44. The company had a trading volume of 64,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,230. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.08 and a 12-month high of $45.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $819.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.00 million. Mueller Industries’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 10.92%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mueller Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Mueller Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mueller Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.