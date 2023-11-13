Insider Selling: Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Sells 10,239 Shares of Stock

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director Dan T. Moore III sold 10,239 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $248,705.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,616 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,652.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PKOH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,905. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.87. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $28.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -119.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -249.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PKOH has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 501.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

